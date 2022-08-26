Damongo gets integrated recycling and compost plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Integrated recycling and compost plant have been inaugurated in Damongo by the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as part of his two-day tour of the Savannah Region.

Sod cutting for the construction of the waste management plant was done on 31st October 2020 by the president.



The project is being executed by the Jospong Group of Companies in collaboration with government tailored at finding a lasting solution to waste management in the region and the country at large.



Addressing the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region, the president asserted that one of the major challenges the country has had to battle with is waste disposal.



"It has been a perennial problem for our country. But, fortunately, for me, in my time, I came across a man who was prepared to partner with the government to deal with the question of waste disposal in our country".



According to him, the integrated recycling and compost plant in Damongo has been one of the highlights of his government.

He also extended a hand of gratitude to the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for his unrelenting efforts toward improving the sanitary situation of the country.



He disclosed that "any serious businessman that has a programme for development in his sector, and is seeking the partnership and assistance of government, this government will give him that support and partnership for us to develop the country together".



Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong in a speech explained that the plant is set up to receive, sort, process and recycle Municipal solid waste to produce organic compost for agronomic purposes in the sub-region, with some of the plants also possessing a medical waste treatment facility to treat and safely dispose off medical waste.



"Other recoverable materials of the recycling process which include plastics and metal scraps will serve as input materials for the steel and plastic manufacturing sector", he added.



He also heaped special praises on the president for his "visionary leadership, passion and dedication in the environmental and sanitation sector and the private sector development that has positioned Ghana ahead of most developing countries when it comes to innovation and creation of solutions that deal with sanitation challenges".