Dampare goes after policemen who beat up Media General journalist as eyewitness pops up

Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is going after his men who kicked, slapped and used their boots and gun butts to assault a journalist of Media General’s Connect FM in Takoradi, Eric Nana Gyetuah.

The journalist had a swollen face after the blows and arrest and his detention.



The policemen accused him of unlawfully taking photographs of them, in the company of some handcuffed suspects, at the God Is Love Chop Bar in Sekondi-Takoradi.



Nana Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch but the confrontation saw him whisked away in a police vehicle



According to reports, the IGP himself intervened in the matter after the MG staff was asked to report on Tuesday, February 8 after a written statement was taken from him at the police station.



The IGP has vowed to deal with the issue.



Media General Staff have lately been on found wanting with either the police or the National Security. Last time, Morning show presenter, Emmanuel Paa Kwesi Simpson, was picked up by the police over a kidnapping story they claimed to be a hoax. It was later Captain Smart.

Both matters are before the court.



Read Eyewitness Account of the latest incident



The IGP must read this… Please help me forward it until it gets to him.



It was a bad day for a young man I still do not know the name at the premises of the God Is Love chop bar, popular eating joint in Takoradi on Thursday, February 3, 2022, when over five armed police officers in plain uniforms started beating him.



It was around 1 pm on the same day and I was eating with my lady when I saw these armed men in plain uniforms entering the Chop bar. They came with some other persons who were in handcuffs. I initially got scared because such persons cannot be paraded at such a public place (it could create fear and panic). Many people who were eating at the Chop bar became surprised and others even started leaving the place out of fear.



To my amazement, these armed men in plain uniforms bought food and started eating with those in handcuffs. They had to manage and eat whilst the handcuffs were still on their fists. They finished eating and came out of the chop bar.

In about three minutes, I heard a noise at the car park of the chop bar. I got out and the armed police officers were seriously beating a young man whom I’m told works for CONNECT FM in Takoradi. Each of these officers were holding ammunitions including pistols and AK47. It was indeed a sad day for that young man. Whilst some of the armed men were hitting him with their fists, others were hitting him with their guns until he became helpless. Some of the people who were standing by tried to save him but they were threatened not to interfere with guns pointed at them.



The young man became restless, his face changed, blood started oozing from his swollen mouth. They handcuffed him and throw him at the bucket of their pickup with registration number, WR 3213-13 and drove off. After they left the scene, I asked what the crime of the young man was, and I was told he took pictures of the officers in plain uniforms and they subjected him to severe beatings after they demanded for his mobile phone.



This cannot be the kind of police force the IGP wants to build. I have heard him on several occasions advising officers to be friendly to civilians. Even if what the young man did was wrong, should he be beaten like this? The young man could have died from what I saw with my real eyes. Unfortunately, I could not take videos of the sad scene because I was scared and I still don’t know why this has not become a national issue.



But no police officer should treat civilians like this again. Not even an armed robber would be beaten like how that young man was beaten by the police. It was too barbaric. I pray the young man survives the pains. I pray he does not sustain life-threatening wounds, and I pray it does not happen to any other person.



My name is Efo, a regular customer at God is Love Chop Bar. I was just an eyewitness. I only pray this account gets to the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Please help me forward it until it gets to him.