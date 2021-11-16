Dampare has proven police problems were with leadership - Adib Sani

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has spent over 100 days in office as IGP

Public awareness on the activities of the police have grown



The IGP has been meeting with stakeholders across many sectors



Marking 100 days since he took office as the Inspector General of Police, security analyst Adib Sani has said that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has proven that the biggest challenge of the Ghana Police Service is leadership.



The youngest IGP in Ghana’s current republic chalked 100 days on November 8, 2021, and already, he has been receiving a lot of commendations for a good job done.



A survey conducted by the Bureau of Public Safety to commemorate the first 100 days showed that 56% of Ghanaians have, under the tenure of the IGP, built a lot of confidence in the administration of the Ghana Police Service.

Also, 37% of the respondents of the survey remained neutral, while only 7% saying they do not have confidence in the new administration.



Also sharing his review of the first 100 days of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Adib Sani explained that he has been very satisfied with the work the police chief has done so far.



He went on to explain that while the Service continues to have a myriad of challenges, the tenure of the current IGP has shown that, regardless, if leadership is right, things can work well.



“It is a clear testimony of the fact that nearly 90% of the challenges faced by the police have got to do with leadership. I have always said from day one that they have myriad of other challenges like the lack of logistics, the training regime not being current enough, but most of the problems are about leadership and so far, he has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubts that the police can deliver with the right leadership,” he told GhanaWeb.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s appointment as IGP was met with a general excitement across the country with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explaining that his achievements in office, while in acting capacity, had vindicated him.

