Dampare has sparked controversial public conversation these 6 times

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

When the name of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare made it to the position of acting Inspector General of Police, it did not take long for his substantive appointment to be confirmed particularly because of all the excitement that came with him being at the helm of the Ghana Police Service.

From the no-nonsense applications of the law to the high-profile arrests that not even political powerhouses could get around, he surely warmed himself into the hearts of many Ghanaians.



The same energy that surrounded his appointment and the subsequent days that followed was expected to have lasted for the most part of his administration but things took a quick turnaround and the praises began to dwindle.



Since his appointment, there have been a lot of happenings that have sparked a conversation which has not been entirely positive.



Ghanaweb gives a listicle of major happening that got Ghanaians talking:



COP Dampare’s appointment as IGP



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) on August 1 following the retirement of James Oppong-Boanuh in 2021.



His appointment generated a lot of reaction as it came at the time the country was experiencing rising insecurity.



Many believed his appointment was refreshing as he had a good track record.



Ghanaians also believed that Akufo-Addo got it right for appointing a young man who will change the image of the police service.

While he was acting as IGP many called for him to be approved after he took bold steps in making some decisions in the police service.



They include his visit to police barriers and spending time with police officers.



Ensuring the safety of police and the invention of police visibility across the country.



Arrest of Shatta wale, Medikal



Barely two weeks after George Dampare was confirmed as the IGP, a major arrest shook the entertainment industry following the arrest of Dance Hall artist Shatta Wale on October 19 2021.



Shatta Wale was arrested for embarking on what was confirmed as a prank in which he claimed to have been shot by unidentified assailants.



Medikal, a Ghanian rapper was also later arrested for allegedly brandishing gun on social media.



This development sparked a lot of conversation on social media and many commended the IGP for taking such a bold step in ensuring no one was above the law.



Ban on Prophecy on 31st night

Ahead of the 2020 December watch night, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement to pastors and prophets against what it said are prophecies likely to cause fear and panic.



Describing such acts as criminal and contravening the law, the police warned that it will arrest and prosecute any man of God who goes ahead to issue prophecies likely to create tension and panic.



This directive by the police came as a relief to many Ghanaians while others commended the police for their bold steps to prevent fear and panic by leaders of various churches.



Honoring policemen /b>



Police personnel for many years have raised concerns about the fact that they feel unsafe, unprotected, and honored but that has not been the case since the George Dampare took over.



The welfare of police personnel has seen a major reform.



Aside from that, the IGP took it upon himself to give a befitting burial to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.



On many occasions the IGP has been seen visiting families of the bereaved, honoring the deceased in a grand style and also ensuring police are well protected.



Police involvement in criminal acts

There were a lot of reactions across the country following a revelation by the Ghana police that some policemen were involved in some robbery case across the country.



The policemen were reported to have been involved in some bullion van robberies that recently occurred in the country.



Aside from this development that brought down the image of the IGP and the Ghana Police at large, the police again made another shocking revelation that two policemen who were suspects in the bullion van were shot dead at a crime scene while they were leading the police to a gang hideout.



This story did not sit down well with Ghanaians as many wondered why the police will take two suspects to a gang hideout instead of one.



In all of these, the IGP seemingly remained silent even though there had been some updates from the police via their social media page.



IGP’s strong toned letter to British High Commissioner



The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, sent a four-page response to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, over a tweet she made on May 17, 2022, expressing interest in the case of the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The convener of the #FixTheCountry movement had been arrested on the day over what the police said was traffic-related offenses, when he was on his way to court for a case of treason felony he is standing trial for.



In her tweet, Harriet Thompson wrote, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offense on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”

But in what seems like the longest reply ever penned down by the IGP on any matter since he took office, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare asked the British diplomat to stay within her means and not meddle in the internal matters of her host country.



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



The tone of the letter has got a lot of Ghanaians talking as many wondered why the IGP will address such a letter to the diplomat.



Many have also raised concerns and condemned the IGP for using such words



While others wonder if the IGP actually wrote the letter or if he only signed as the IGP.