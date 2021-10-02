Dampare has vindicated my decision to appoint him as Acting IGP - Akufo-Addo

Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has justified the government’s decision to appoint him as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

President Akufo-Addo stated this at the Graduation Ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers’ Course of the Ghana Police Service.



President Akufo-Addo stated that the action taken by Dr. Dampare and the Ghana Police Service to tackle security challenges in the country is commendable and has received the support of many Ghanaians.



“I cannot end without reiterating the support of government and I for the recent action taken by the Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare which are eliciting strong backing from the population. He has so far vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office.

“I am confident, once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon; he will become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo appointed COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Ag. IGP effective from August 1, 2021, to replace James Oppong-Boanuh, who was due for retirement.



Until his appointment, he was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Service.