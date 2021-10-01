Dampare has vindicated my decision to appoint him, he’ll soon be confirmed – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare for the work he has done so far since his appointment.

Mr Akufo-Addo says he feels vindicated for appointing him due to the good work done so far.



President Akufo-Addo revealed that Dr Dampare will soon be confirmed as the substantive IGP.



“He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said on Friday, October 1.



Mr Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 21 appointed COP Dampare as the Acting IGP effective August 1.

It is recalled that a security analyst, Adam Bonaa asked President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency confirm COP Dampare as the substantive IGP.



“I am praying the President will as a matter of urgency quickly get him confirmed as the substantive IGP so that he can restructure the Ghana Police service,” Mr Bonaa told Alfred Ocansey on the 360 News on TV3 Wednesday, July 21.



The Police administration under COP Dampare has gained admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to crime cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.