Dampare interested more in social media fame than real policing – Sam George

Ningo-Prapram MP Sam George

IGP is not focused on urgent needs of the police, Sam George

IGP only interested in beautiful things, Sam George



Ghana’s freedom index will drop because of recent arrests – MP



Ningo-Prapram Member of Parliament, Sam George, has stated that Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, is only interested in becoming famous on social media and not doing real police work.



According to the MP, instead of focusing on the important needs of the Ghana Police Service, the IGP is only interested in things that make the police look beautiful on social media.



“I am one person who is unconvinced about IGP Dampare and I’ve been very clear about it from the onset. I think that he is more about sensationalism and social media blitz than real policing. That’s my opinion and I may be wrong,” Sam George said in a Youtube recording of Patma TV.



He added the IGP when he took office did not adhere to the request of the police for jungle motorbikes to aid police visibility and responsiveness but rather purchased beautiful saloon cars which are of no use.

“In the IGP’s opinion it was best to buy horses, dogs and bring back the k9 Unit and I questioned that and I said look the k9 unit is fine but should that be a priority at this time when you were seeing a spike in armed crime. It’s beautiful, it’s nice to go to the Police page and see the k9 unit and the women walking the dogs and the horse patrols. It’s beautiful but is that what we really needed to curb crime at that time and that’s why I said that at times we seem to go on with the sensationalism,” he added.



The MP further stated that the recent arrest of some media men at the command of the IGP was unnecessary and violates the freedoms of persons arrested.



He added that due to this Ghana will drop on the freedom index.



