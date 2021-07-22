Dampare is a genuine man, don’t twist his hands for your selfish gains - Govt told

Acting Inspector General of Police, COP George Akuffo-Dampare

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels, has averred that the Acting Inspector General of Police COP George Akuffo-Dampare would be an efficient person if his work is not influenced politically especially by assigns of the ruling government.

Speaking on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said COP Akuffo-Dampare is not only competent but a tough officer who has risen through all the ranks and distinguished himself.



She noted that the top police hierarchy is always influenced politically, and that affects their efficiency and competence, thus the Acting IGP must be allowed to operate freely.



"Dampare is a brainer, so allow him the free hand to work with his abled men to transform the Police Service. Crimes are on the rise, criminals are taking over the country, and it seems the centre cannot hold. We have to allow the new Acting IGP to operate freely.”



She said if not allowed to work, it would paint a negative image of the service and deepen the mistrust the public has about the Police Service.

She added: "Dampare may not be perfect, but he is genuine. He has passed through the mill. He is a genuine Police Officer. He needs our support and prayers.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare (Ph.D.), to serve as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) effective August 1, 2021.



A statement issued from the presidency and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, said James Oppong-Boanuh, the current IGP, is to proceed on terminal leave from August 1, 2021.



“Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo-Dampare, Ph.D. to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 7th October 2021,” the statement said.