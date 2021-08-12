Dampare is determined to take the police service to another level – Kwesi Ofori

George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, has emphasized that even though there is a rise in crime in the country, he assures the country that the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare is steadfast in taking the police service to another level of professionalism and proactiveness in their duties.

He pointed out that some of the “media hype” does not necessarily depict that there is an increase in crime but some of the crimes are so worrying and disturbing that it shakes the security apparatus of the country.



ACP Kwesi Ofori cited the case of the gruesome robbery attack on a bullion van in Adedenkpo, a suburb in Accra near Jamestown, killing an escort police and a bystander that shook the hearts of Ghanaians and that of the police service.



He said the country can now boast of over 300 media houses that feast on news of robberies that they end up putting fears in the minds and hearts of Ghanaians.



ACP Kwesi Ofori said that is why the Public Affairs Unit and the community policing comes in to educate the general public on the matters of security on how to conduct themselves and how to avoid crime in the country.



He charged that the police service has been doing all these in the interest and safety of the general public but the “people’s court” and the thinking of the people still persist that the police are not doing enough to secure the citizens of the country.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, what the people of Ghana want from their police service is to do more for them in matters of security and safety of lives and properties.



He said this at the Thought Leadership Forum: Examining Security in Ghana, Options For Actions on Thursday, August 12, at the Executive Theatre of TV3.



“I can assure you that the present Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare is so determined to take the police to another level. He is so determined that the police are going to win the war against violent criminals like robbers, kidnappers and others. And effective strategies are been put in place that will enlist public support for people to see and own it and contribute to the development of security in this country”, he emphasized at the Thought Leadership Forum.



He further entreated the general public to be mindful that security is a shared responsibility between the police who will play their part actively and expects the general public to do the same to assist the police in their sworn duties of protecting lives and properties in Ghana.