Dampare is exhibiting qualities Akufo-Addo should be having - Soprano

A communication team member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano Sarpong has applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for interdicting three police officers after some students of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi got injured following a protest.

The officers - the acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, ACP George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer; and ACP Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander - were interdicted over their management of the chaotic scenes.



A statement by the police says their interdiction is to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident.



Reacting to this, Soprano said IGP Dampare has proven that he has qualities that President Akufo-Addo doesn't have.



According to him, if the President had the boldness to also reshuffle his appointees, they will work diligently.

"Dampare is exhibiting qualities President Akufo-Addo should be having… for instance, President Akufo-Addo has never done any reshuffle and things are getting worst. They (appointees) know they won't be removed so they do anything they want. So Dampare should keep it up. He’s proven that he has the qualities Akufo-Addo doesn't have..." he said on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.



Listen to him in the video below:



