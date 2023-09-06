Dampare is temperamentally unfit to lead police – Security Expert

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

“If someone is being appointed to hold such sensitive public office, much as you will consider his credentials in terms of academic, you need to consider his or her temperamental issues and how fair and objective the person is."

The above are the words of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Centre, Samuel Nana Appiah who has described the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as temperamentally unfit and an autocratic leader.



According to the security analyst, a lot of happenings within the police service call into question the leadership qualities of the current IGP saying there are a lot of developments ongoing.



Speaking to Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa FM/ Agoo TV Monday, Samuel Nana Appiah said more Police Commissioners have a lot to say about the current leadership of the Police service.



“I can tell you that the IGP is autocratic, I had this information prior to his appointment and some senior officers were of the view that if CoP Dampare is made the IGP and he does not change from his autocratic style of leadership, then there will be problems in the Police Service” He said.



“The IGP has held many important positions in the Service. He’s been Director-General of Finance, Director of Operations, at Greater Accra Regional Command among others, so his file is available and those he served under are available.



Many of the Commissioners of Police are not happy with his leadership style” He added.

Parliament formed a Committee to probe an alleged plot to remove IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, leading to new revelations.



The Chairman of the Committee Atta Kyea last week announced that the Committee could invite Dr Dampare to respond to certain questions and concerns raised by the witnesses.



Addressing the media in Parliament, Mr Atta Akyea explained that the possible invitation of the IGP was to enable the developing and stretching out of evidence.



“This is because of the fact that what we should place before the plenary should not be shoddy and one-sided,” he said.



“If the presence of the individual will give the relevance to the fact-finding exercise, we will do that.”



Mr Atta Akyea, however, did not give the date the committee would invite the IGP.