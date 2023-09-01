Dampare is the worst IGP I’ve met in my 31 years of service - COP Alex Mensah

COP, George Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police (COP), Alex Mensah, has said that in his thirty-one years of service, George Akuffo Dampare is the worst Inspector General of Police (IGP) he has ever seen.

According to him, most of the police personnel are not happy with the way and manner IGP George Akufo-Dampare is handling the police service, and there is a high level of mismanagement under his tenure.



During the hearing of the committee on Friday, September 1, 2023, COP Alex Mensah reiterated that George Akufo-Dampare is not fit to become the Inspector General of Police hence the terrible management of the police service under his watch.



“Hon chair, there are several opportunities, and what I said yesterday, if you give me the chance today, I will say so again. He [IGP Akuffo Dampare] is not managing the police service well. For me, with the 31 years in the service, I can tell you he is the worst IGP we have ever had in this country [Ghana],” he said.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.

The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament. Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



