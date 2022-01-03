Dampare is working, prophesy if you are a man – Kofi Oduro mocks

Prophet Kofi Oduro

While a good number of Ghanaian prophets are up in arms against the Ghana Police Service for its directive against prophecies, Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International seems to have taken the side of the police against “fear and panic prophecies.”

Poking fun at men of God who have taken offense in the new directive by the police administration, Prophet Kofi Oduro said the current Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is only concerned about discharging his duties.



He dared any prophet to issue a prophecy contrary to the directive of the police insisting that such a move will only land them in jail.



“They are afraid of the police station, Dampare was busy checking security at Lapaz (on 31st night) and people were crying that he is stopping them from prophesying. The person is going about his job and you are in your church talking nonsense.



“If you are a man prophesy, talk nonsense and when you are grabbed and sent to Tesano or Accra command; woe betides you if you are remanded into prison. Nsawam is a haven for gay sexual abuse. You will be abused sexually and you will come back with your anal area sored,” he stated amid laughter during a church service.



The Ghana Police Service, ahead of the 2021 New Year's crossover, issued a directive against prophets and prophecies saying it will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a pronouncement that can cause fear and panic.

The directive received condemnation from various Christians and church leaders, some of whom described it as an attempt to gag and persecute prophets.







