6
Menu
News

Dampare lifts interdiction on the personal bodyguard of Madina MP

Sosu Bodyguard Police Daniel Agbavor.png Inspector Daniel Agbavor.

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has with immediate effect lifted the interdiction placed on the Personal Bodyguard of the Madina MP, Inspector Daniel Agbavor.

It will be recalled that the Police release on 31st October 2021 said that the bodyguard allegedly drove into a crowd recklessly after a protest “endangering the lives of two senior officers and other civilians”.

This was following road demonstrations in Madina and the subsequent attempt by the Police to arrest the MP for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

News of lifting of the interdiction was commuted to the Member of Parliament and the Officer through the Parliament Protection Unit (PPU).

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK