Dampare orders arrest of truck driver for insecure loading

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has ordered the arrest and prosecution of a driver for insecure loading.

According to Police investigators who are set to arraign the suspect before the court on Monday, July 4, 2022, the driver whose name is given as Mumuni Ibrahim was driving Kia Rhino Truck with registration number AS 8654-19.

The truck was overloaded with bags of charcoal; something which could affect other road users.

Mumuni Ibrahim was arrested at the Nkawkaw Bypass on the orders of the IGP and has been granted bail.

He will appear before the District Magistrate Court, Nkawkaw on Monday 04/07/2022.

Meanwhile, his truck has, however, been impounded pending court action.

