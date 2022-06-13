Dampare orders probe into alleged involvement of top police officer in land guard-related activities

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector General of Police

Okley Familiy of Katamanso writes to IGP

Okley Family commends police for swift commencement of court proceedings against land guards



Dampare writes to family over disputed land case



The Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has ordered for investigations to be conducted into allegations of land guard activities at Katamanso involving one of his top officers.



The officer, Chief Superintendent Solomon Ayewini Aboyinga’s alledged involvement in the activities in the community came to the attention of the IGP after a member of the Okley Family at Katamanso in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, Godrich Nii Arday Ankrah, wrote to report the officer.



A report by The Chronicle newspaper said that the officer is with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Service.



In his letter to the IGP, Godrich Ankrah said that the above-mentioned police officer unilaterally called for a case to be withdrawn from court and brought to him at the police headquarters.

“These land guards entered the land earlier last month, December 2021. They have since continued the occupation of the land and have begun pegging the land and have threatened to deal with anyone that comes close to the land, and in most instances they fired shots indiscriminately.



“As such we lodged a complaint at the Katamanso Police Station and these individuals were arrested with overwhelming evidence of their nefarious activities. They were then put before the courts, which I must say was very commendable.



“The accused persons failed to appear before court, bench warrant was issued but the above named senior police officer instructed the Katamanso Police to withdraw the case that was before court of competent jurisdiction and bring it to him at the CID Headquarters,” portions of the letter to the police said.



The newspaper report indicated that the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has responded to this letter, indicating that he has ordered for investigations to be made into the allegations.



“Receipt is hereby acknowledged to your letter dated 27th January, 2022, in respect of the above subject matter addressed to Inspector General of Police, with copies to the Director General/Legal and the Criminal Investigation Department.



“I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to inform you that, your petition is under investigation and the outcome will be communicated to you in due course, please,” the police response said.