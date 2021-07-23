Dampare’s appointment: I’ll be happier if Akufo-Addo allows him to work – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni and COP Dr. Akuffo Dampare

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has noted that even though the appointment of COP Dr. Akuffo Dampare as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) makes him happy, but he will be happier if President Nana Akufo-Addo allows him to do his work.

Mr Azure Awuni had earlier praised Dr Dampare for his sterling qualities as a police officer with over three decades of experience following his appointment.



He, however, rejected a comment that Dr Dampare is youthful, adding that he will be happier if the well-qualified much experienced Dr Dampare is given the freehand by the President to carry out his duties.



“...you’re calling Dr. Dampare a youth? Because our President is an old man, we’re redefining youthfulness? I’m happy for the appointment but I’ll be happier if he allows Dr. Dampare to work,” he rebutted an assertion on Facebook that Dr Dampare was youthful and President Akufo-Addo deserved praise for appointing a youthful person as acting IGP.

"While his appointment has been met with praise and optimism, there are a few people who argue that he might not be allowed to perform if the politicians with vested interest continue to interfere in the administration of the Ghana Police Service.



The appointment of Martin Amidu was hailed as a panacea to ridding the country of corruption, especially among the political class. But his performance was abysmal until his resignation. Owing to this, some contend that it is the political system that can guarantee the success of Dr Dampare and that his expertise will be useless if the system remains the same."