Dampare’s full response to British High Commissioner

COP George Akuffo Dampare signed the said letter

A four-paged letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its realease.

The letter dated 20th May, 2022 was signed by the IGP and sought to address a previous tweet by the Harriet Thompson regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



In a tweet on May 17, 2022, the diplomat wrote,



“Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes.



But the IGP in his response, COP Akuffo Dampare described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.

Below is the full letter as released and shared by the Ghana Police Service on their Facebook page on Tuesday May 31, 2022:







