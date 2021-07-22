Dampare's interpersonal skills have brought him this far- Security Expert

George Akuffo Dampare, newly appointed Inspector General of Police

A Security Expert, Mr Paul Boateng, has asserted that the Acting Inspector General of the Ghana Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s interpersonal skills or relationship with people, especially his subordinates have helped him to get to his current position.

He was of the belief that succeeding in this kind of job depends on one’s interpersonal skills, especially with his subordinates, attributing that to Dampare’s success.



On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare was named the acting Inspector General of the Ghana Police (IGP).



The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, was also promoted to the Ag. Director-General of the Prisons Service.



Both appointments take effect from Sunday, August 1, this year.



According to the Presidency, the new IGP and Director General of Prisons would act in their respective roles until substantive heads were appointed in accordance with the dictates of the 1992 Constitution.



Consequently, President Akufo-Addo also directed the IGP, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, to embark on his terminal leave from August 1, this year, pending his retirement from the service on October 7, this year.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Paul Boateng said, "Dampare is hard working and what I like about him is his interpersonal skills, his relationship with others. It is something that helps him.”



He continued that, "We were expecting his name to come in and so when we heard it, we were not surprised. Everything now in Ghana is politics but if you ask about him from both NDC and NPP they will all say good things about him.”



The Security Expert noted that aside from having much experience, Dampare has an interest in intelligence.



“He has headed many departments including ICT and Research and he has an interest in intelligence. Security is no more response-based. You do not wait for something to happen before you tackle it, when it happens like that, the criminals go ahead of you, and so I always propose we should do intelligence-led policing philosophy and Dampare takes interest in those things. He even helped to establish the Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Police Service and it is really helping the police officers,” he added.



Meanwhile, Mr Paul Boateng urged all Ghanaians to support him do a good job.