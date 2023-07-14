0
Dampare takes ‘quality of service tour’ to East Legon, Legon, Airport Police stations

George Akuffo Dampare IGP12122212 IGP Dampare speaking to police personnel

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has today taken his working tour to assess the quality of service the public receives from the police to the East Legon, Legon, and Airport Police stations.

The tour which begun last week at Amasaman is to enable the IGP gather on first-hand basis the experience of the public when they interface with the police at the various stations in Accra.

On today’s tour, Dr Dampare and some members of the Police Management board with him also visited the La Bawuleshie Presby Basic School to engage the schoolchildren and police and the need to build relationship with the police in their communities.

The move is to educate the children to discard fear for law enforcement officers and also help them to better understand their role security since it’s a shared responsibility.

