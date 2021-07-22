Dampare urged to improve relations between police and public

COP George Akuffo Dampare

A Security Expert, Mr Paul Boateng has urged the Acting Inspector General of the Ghana Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to improve the relationship between the police and the public, especially the youth.

That, he said will bring the youth closer to the police and give them information and as well increase the trust they have in the Ghana Police Service.



On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare was named the acting Inspector General of the Ghana Police (IGP).



The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, was also promoted to the Ag. Director-General of the Prisons Service.



Both appointments take effect from Sunday, August 1, this year.



According to the Presidency, the new IGP and Director General of Prisons would act in their respective roles until substantive heads were appointed in accordance with the dictates of the 1992 Constitution.



Consequently, President Akufo-Addo also directed the IGP, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, to embark on his terminal leave from August 1, this year, pending his retirement from the service on October 7, this year.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Paul Boateng said, “As someone who has an interest in intelligence, I will urge him to start doing the intelligence-led policing philosophy. He has to improve the police relationship with the Ghanaians, especially the Youth.”



Mr Paul Boateng said,” in research, we did in 2007, we realised that the Ghana Police Service was the third on the list of institutions the youth wanted to engage violently with aside politicians and some pastors. But I have the belief that if we conduct the research again, Ghana Police may come first or second.”



He said this was due to a lot of factors including arresting the youth for smoking and taking “small small” bribes from them.



“He should make the relationship between the public and the police better so that they will have trust in the police because people do not really have trust in the police. I will urge him to focus on community-oriented policing in order to bring the people closer to the district commanders,” he added.



Mr Paul Boateng also said Dampare should allow his men to learn more or further their education, adding that it will help the service.