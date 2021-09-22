Dampare will cut you to sizes if you break the law, he cannot be compromised - Saani

Adib Saani, Security analyst

Security analyst Adib Saani has noted that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare is not a man who can easily be compromised.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, "I want you to quote me. If you mess with the law, Dr. Dampare will cut you to sizes no matter who you are. It does not matter if you are a Police officer, politician."



"In the past, Police officers assault people but go unpunished, but under Dampare, that will no longer happen. Under Dampare all these things will change,” he added.



He posited that Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare is one who is loved by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, he is a no-nonsense man and has brought new energy into the service.



He indicated that even if the wife of Dampare is arrested, he will not compromise on his integrity talk less of politicians.



Meanwhile, he has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to keep Dr. Dampare as the IGP because he will perform and has what he takes to manage the service.