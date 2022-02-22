Dampare would resign if political interference becomes too much – Security Consultant

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

A Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has said the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare may resign should politics interfere unnecessarily in his work.

In his view, being appointed by a political figure doesn’t make one a stooge of the appointing authority since one has to protect their integrity and credibility.



“Dampare and his boys, Kofi Boakye and co were relaxed…that is why he has the courage to tell the president that you don’t interfere in my work. When you interfere too much I’ll walk away…”



He indicated that the IGP’s posturing and his comments during his swearing-in, indicate he will walk away should politicians try to control his work.



According to him, instead of the central leadership [IGP] system for the Police Service, he is proposing that Ghana adopts the London system where each region has a commissioner heading the police unit within their jurisdiction.



This, he believes would limit political interference in Ghana’s policing system because the current constitution allows the president [a political figure] to appoint the IGP which makes them susceptible to political influence.

However, Mr. Kumadoe asserted that an IGP can withstand influence from politicians if they are committed to their mandate – working in the interest of their fellow officers and Ghanaians at large.



He praised Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for “showing the way” and proving that indeed the country can have an IGP committed to serving the people instead of succumbing to their ‘political masters.’



The security expert added that when Peter Nanfuri and Kojo Tsikata were heads as IGP and head of National Security respectively, Rawlings couldn’t just get up and issue any command or interfere in their work and it is the same with Dampare.



Mr. Richard Kumadoe noted that the first group of persons appointed with regards to the police service under the Akufo-Addo-led administration all had challenges because people were rushing and using political cards to go for positions.