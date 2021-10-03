Dan Botwe inaugurates Council of Institute of Local Government Studies

Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

Source: GNA

Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Friday, swore in an 11-Member Council of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS).

Members of the sixth Council, chaired by Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, a Government Appointee, include Dr. Nicholas Awortwi, Director of ILGS, Samuel Seth Passah, a representative of the MLGDRD, Dr. Nana Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa, the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, and Kokro Amankwah of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana.



The rest are Mrs. Evelyn Arthur of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Stephen Nana Ato Arthur of the Local Government Service, Professor Imoro Braimah of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and other Government Appointees-Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng, Madam Agnes Talata Chiravira, and Reverend Mrs. Eva Asare Bediako.



The Council Members swore oaths of office, secrecy, and allegiance to serve the country in the office of the ILGS, uphold, protect and defend the Constitution as by law established and to bear true faith by upholding the sovereignty and dignity of Ghana.



Mr. Botwe said the inauguration was done at the time when there were discussions on the appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, generating a lot of public interest on whether they should be elected or not.



He said the local Assemblies had the highest political authority in their localities and charged members of the Council to let the political appointees work with that awareness for greater impact.



The Minister, on behalf of the Ministry, handed over three vehicles- Toyota Fortuner, Prado, and Hilux to the Institute and gave them an assurance to support their work.

Prof. Adarkwa, the Chairman of the Council, said they were aware of the role of the Institute to train the next generation of Assembly members, and other interested persons for effective local governance.



“This will be a major role for the Council to provide strategic directions to management to ensure the lofty idea becomes a reality that will change the face of the Institute and propel it onto greater heights,” he said.



The Chairman said the attainment of Ghana’s development agenda, largely depended on local government and all stakeholders and called for concerted efforts towards that.



“We will jealously guide this role by becoming increasingly more efficient in the courses and programmes we place on offer.



“We will leverage on the earlier efforts by the Institute to build more collaboration, coordination, cooperation and establish new partnerships with stakeholders to achieve the Institute’s overall mandate,” he said and pledged their commitment to making the Institute the most favourable destination to advance knowledge in local governance.