8
Menu
News

Dan Botwe is the 'finest, cleanest, best' politician ever - Nana Fredua, Atik

Dan Botwe?resize=620%2C440&ssl=1 Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua and former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed have extolled the virtues of Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Discussing the state of Ghana's economy during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Fredua made reference to Dan Botwe while addressing the bad behaviors of Ghanaians and their hypocrisy.

Nana Fredua slammed the citizenry for blaming President Nana Akufo-Addo and politicians for messing up the economy stating the citizens, themselves, engage in activities like theft, social vices and other corrupt practices that cripple the country.

Therefore, he asserted, President Akufo-Addo cannot be blamed for everything neither should all politicians be seen as dishonest and corrupt bunch of people.

He vouched for Dan Botwe as a politician with a clean slate and conducts himself rightly.

"I can mention at least one, readily on top of my mind, a politician who is always clean in every way. Who talks about him? Dan Botwe! Why don't we cherish such people?"

Atik Mohammed also gave credence to the statements made by Nana Fredua.

He responded; "In fact, the finest, the cleanest, the best!"

You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places here:



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: