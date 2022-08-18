Dan Botwe is the 'finest, cleanest, best' politician ever - Nana Fredua, Atik

Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua and former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed have extolled the virtues of Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Discussing the state of Ghana's economy during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Fredua made reference to Dan Botwe while addressing the bad behaviors of Ghanaians and their hypocrisy.



Nana Fredua slammed the citizenry for blaming President Nana Akufo-Addo and politicians for messing up the economy stating the citizens, themselves, engage in activities like theft, social vices and other corrupt practices that cripple the country.



Therefore, he asserted, President Akufo-Addo cannot be blamed for everything neither should all politicians be seen as dishonest and corrupt bunch of people.



He vouched for Dan Botwe as a politician with a clean slate and conducts himself rightly.



"I can mention at least one, readily on top of my mind, a politician who is always clean in every way. Who talks about him? Dan Botwe! Why don't we cherish such people?"

Atik Mohammed also gave credence to the statements made by Nana Fredua.



He responded; "In fact, the finest, the cleanest, the best!"



