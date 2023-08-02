Danger looms at Adoagyiri as Akyem Abuakwa State serves notice to protest against murder of Odehye Kwame Sarkodie

The protest in Adoagyiri will be led by the three warrior divisions of Akyem Abuakwa

The Akyem Abuakwa State has served notice to protest on the principal streets of Adoagyiri on Wednesday, 9th August 2023, against the gruesome murder of one Odehye Kwame Sarkodie, a member of the Dwumana Royal family of Adoagyiri

The notice to the Ghana Police Service on the protest was signed by the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, D. M. Ofori Atta.



He indicates that, Odehye Kwame Sarkodie was shot and killed by assailant suspected to be related to the rival claimant of the Adoagyiri stool, Nana Afutu Dompreh on July 15, 2023 following several threats on his life which was reported to the Nsawam Police station.



Nananoom says the Nsawam Police command failed to act in response to the threat of death on Odehye Kwame Sarkodie's life and has declined to take any drastic action leading to the arrest and prosecution of the main culprit of the murder incident which happened two weeks ago.



The murder is believed to be linked to the chieftaincy dispute in Adoagyiri.



There has been fear and tension within the Adoagyiri township in the last two weeks following the shooting incident.

Nananoom of Akyem Abuakwa State in March 2023 held a press conference to announce that they will not secede an inch of their land or tolerate any customary violations within their territory henceforth.



The press conference was in response to matters relating to the claim by Akyem Kotoku that they own Adoagyiri, Nananom indicated that Adoagyiri is not contiguous with any of the lands of the Kotoku State and vowed to protect their own.



It is believed that Odehye Kwame Sarkodie belongs to the Royal family that is heir apparent to the Adoagyir stool.



Pieces of information picked indicate that Adoagyiri falls within the Adonteng division of the Akyem Abuakwa State and part of the Amantuomiensa group who are the warriors of the Akyem Abuakwa State mandated to protect Okyeman.



The Adoagyiri township has been characterised by tension since February this year as a result of claims of ownership of the town by the Akyem Kotoku people.



Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa State has vowed to protect the stool.



There town currently seats on a time bomb.



