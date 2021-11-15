Danger looms at Makola as developers defy health and safety concerns to erect new structure

• Traders say the construction of the new building at Makola has caused the area to become flood-prone

• They also say the construction of the building has led to poor ventilation



• Landlords in the area allege that their checks indicate the new building lacks authorisation



Some traders and property owners at a section of the Okaishie market in Accra, have raised concerns about the erection of a three-storey structure in the area.



According to the concerned traders, the siting of the building brings with it environmental and health implications that puts their lives and that of buyers who frequent the area in danger.



The structure as sighted by GhanaWeb reporters on a visit to the area is being erected right in the middle of two opposite buildings in place of what was to be a compound for the two imposing buildings.

Some of the concerned traders and property owners told GhanaWeb TV that despite work on the new building yet to be completed, its impact has already begun manifesting.



They said ventilation in the area has greatly been affected as the quality of air has decreased significantly.



The traders also pointed out that the inception of the project has turned the area into a stagnation point for flowing water causing their shops to be flooded anytime rain falls.



"Before the construction, we had no issues when it rains but now anytime it rains the place gets flooded and the water enters our shops," a trader complained.



The Makola Market, barely three months ago, saw a fire outbreak leading to the destruction of several shops and properties.

One of the concerns that rose from the fire outbreak was the ease of access for emergency responders.



In respect to that, the traders around the site of the new structure say the space the building occupies now, served a very important role when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the fire outbreak.



They say the current development gives them more reason to be concerned about their fate and that of their investment should there be a disaster in the area.



"We are also concerned about access here for emergency response in case there is an issue here.



"If there’s a fire outbreak where will the fire service pass to get access to this place?" a female trader questioned.





According to one of the property owners who spoke to GhanaWeb TV, their checks at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other authorities indicate that the three-storey building which has gone from foundation to third floor within a period of three weeks, lacks the necessary approvals.



The concerned traders and property owners are however hopeful that the appropriate authorities will step in to avert a looming danger as a result of the new structure which they say has all of its major works done in the dark of the night by the developers.



"We haven't seen any written permit on this building. We don't know what is wrong.



"We went to AMA and they said they haven't given them building permit," the landlord noted.





He added that: "I know that when you put in concrete you are supposed to wait for three weeks but it has not been up to that. In fact, the whole building has been put up within three weeks.



"Assuming there is a fire outbreak here, where do we pass?" He stated.



Watch video below:



