Dangerous skidding: Three persons including Chinese arrested, skidder driver at large

The suspects are being processed for court

Three people have been arrested in connection with a skidder carrying lumber on the main Ejisu-Accra highway.

A video of the incident which occurred on Monday, January 24 has already gone viral incurring anger among sections of the public.



A 42-year-old Chinese named Sunny, the owner of Hilton Woods Company limited at Ejisu is currently in the grips of the Police assisting investigation.



Transport officer of the company, Romeo Andah, 35 and the driver of the logging truck have also been picked up by the Police. However, the driver of the skidder is at large.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu who shared this information, Ejisu Samuel Oduro, said: “the divisional MTTD commander, ASP Francis Mireku just gave me this information and I am reliably informed that the suspects are being processed for court.”



Meanwhile, when the news team visited the Hilton Woods Company to get a reaction, the administration was locked.