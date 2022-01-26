Dangerous skidding: Three persons including Chinese arrested, skidder driver at large

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Three people have been arrested in connection with a skidder carrying lumber on the main Ejisu-Accra highway.
A video of the incident which occurred on Monday, January 24 has already gone viral incurring anger among sections of the public.
A 42-year-old Chinese named Sunny, the owner of Hilton Woods Company limited at Ejisu is currently in the grips of the Police assisting investigation.
Transport officer of the company, Romeo Andah, 35 and the driver of the logging truck have also been picked up by the Police. However, the driver of the skidder is at large.
The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu who shared this information, Ejisu Samuel Oduro, said: “the divisional MTTD commander, ASP Francis Mireku just gave me this information and I am reliably informed that the suspects are being processed for court.”
Meanwhile, when the news team visited the Hilton Woods Company to get a reaction, the administration was locked.
- Jealous fetish priest shoots testicles of 25-year-old man in a fight over woman
- Car-snatching syndicate: Suspect in military uniform not a soldier – Army
- Real estate developer arraigned for defrauding pastor of GH25,000
- Police welcomes increased education for drivers
- Ignorance of the Road Traffic Act is an offence - MTTD
- Read all related articles