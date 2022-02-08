Dankwah Foundation makes huge donations to Sekondi school for the deaf, Nsawam hospital and others

Esther Dankwah

The Dankwah Foundation, a Holland-based Ghanaian not-for-profit has undertaken various charity projects in the last few years.

Among institutions that have benefited hugely from the foundation are prisons, hospitals, children home, among others.



In 2019, the foundation feted children at the Sekondi-Takoradi School for the deaf.



In a more recent donation, the foundation donated 100 mattresses, food, toiletries, plastic chairs, a bag of sugar among others to Nsawam Hospital, Sekondi-Takoradi Children’s home and street children.



The Dankwah Foundation in 2020 came to the aid of the Nsawam Hospital with tables, t-shirts and other important equipment.



The Accra Psychiatric Hospital has benefited from the charitable works of the organization. The items donated were worth over 200 Euros.

Esther Dankwah, the founder has been consistent with the viewpoint that it is the passion and desire to help the less-privileged that drives her team to undertake these projects.



The foundation recent donation was made in response to a request from the school's administration for help from the general public.



Following the presentation, the foundation's director, Ms Esther Dankwah express delight.



Later the foundation hosted a football match for the deaf, as well as offered prayer for the people and the school officials.

The Dankwah foundation contributed 6,000 Euros worth of massaging tables, shoes, T.shirts, and other equipment to the Nsawam autopoietic Hospital in 2020.



The donation provided in support of the treatment of children with disabilities benefited almost 200 youngsters.



In that same year, the foundation donated food, detergents, t.shirts, and other products to the Accra psychiatric hospital with the assistance of firms such as aid hand, zee-running and other companies based in Holland.



Bags of rice, bottled water, packages of biscuits, 21 packs of T-rolls and other food items were among of the products worth 2,000 Euros including its shipping.