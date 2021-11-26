Danquah Institute commends gov’t for recruiting health care professionals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Think tank, Danquah Institute has said regarding achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), that the Government’s focus on expanding access to healthcare through massive infrastructural projects like the “Agenda 111” hospital project is very commendable.

Furthermore, the institute said, the 2022 budget provision of a new fleet of 100 ambulances for the Ghana Ambulance Service is a very important move that will improve access to emergency care.



“Another highly commendable initiative envisaged in the 2022 budget statement is the innovative idea of establishing a piloted ‘Bed Bureau Unit’ at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to help curb what is popularly known as the ‘no bed syndrome’,” a statement on the 2022 budget statement said.



It added “This innovative policy when expanded together with the massive infrastructure regime will make healthcare easily accessible at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.



“The issue of mental health and associated abuse of mental health patients has been a subject of great concern to various stakeholders. It is thus very refreshing to note that the Ministry of Health has clearly set out an agenda in the 2022 budget to establish what it calls Mental Health Tribunals to protect mental health patients from abuse.

“We are very much interested in this initiative and will follow up with the Ministry as well as other relevant stakeholders to monitor progress in the implementation of this laudable initiative.



“An important issue worth highlighting is the great effort that the Government has made since coming into power, in recruiting the needed health care professionals to serve the health care needs of Ghanaians. Every now and then the ministry gets financial clearance to recruit doctors, nurses and all the various categories of allied health professionals.



“The Ministry of Health has estimated that so far President Akufo-Addo’s Government has since coming into office recruited 120,367 different categories of health care professionals. This figure represents the highest recruitment of health professionals by any Government in the history of our country, and this is highly commendable.”