0
Menu
News

Dansoman: Bawumia, Ursula open new block at Tunga Islamic School

Bawumia And Ursula Block 2 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ursula Owusu-Efukul

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, to open an ultra-modern new block for the Tunga Islamic School at Dansoman.

This edifice is a project funded by the Zongo Development Fund.

Dr. Bawumia noted that not only has the ZDF implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure in many Zongo communities, but it has also intervened positively by improving water systems, health, and sports facilities, sanitation, bridges, roads, as well as supporting human resource development through skills training and educational grants.

“These obvious interventions by the Fund are commendable efforts aimed at bridging the yawning gap in the educational and developmental fortunes of Zongo communities, vis-a-vis other communities, whose inclusive development initiatives are being driven by other development authorities our government has established, such as Coastal Development Authority, Northern Development Authority, etc,” Dr. Dawumia stated.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata