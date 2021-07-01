Dansoman police busts fake currency gang involving 5 Ghanaians

The five suspects were arrested upon a tip-off on Thursday June 29, 2021 at about 3:00 pm

The Dansoman police have intercepted and arrested a group of individuals involved in counterfeiting at a lodge located in the area.



A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge said, fake currencies and a firearm were retrieved from the suspects during the arrest.

"The Dansoman police dispatched a team to the said Bean Hotel and arrested 5 suspects namely Suspects Akwasi Boateng alias Honourable, Michael Marfo Ohene alias Ghost, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah with the following exhibits.



“A pistol, 108 bundles of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA currency, a quantity of fake GH¢200.00 notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified Ghana cedi notes were all found in the hotel room of suspect Akwasi Boateng and his accomplices.”



The Police however say the incident is currently being investigated and will update the public when need be.







