Dansoman residents seek engineer's advice to address perennial flooding

Source: Issaka Mohammed, Contributor

Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara in Accra were affected by the floods during heavy downpours for 4 hours on Friday morning.

Flooding in these areas has suddenly become an annual anytime there is a heavy downpour.



This was the case in Dansoman some 11 years ago but after the road was fixed by the contractor never had residents of the area experienced flooding.



The situation always resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra and the destruction of lives and properties cannot be overemphasized.



Hitherto even showers could cause flooding in the area until Work on the reconstruction of the Dansoman main dual carriage road was given to a contractor by name PMC Company Ltd.

After 11 years of the construction of the dual carriageway, the people of the area have kissed goodbye to flooding.



This among many reasons that some residents of Dansoman and it’s environs are calling on government to seek express advise from that construction firm to bring an end to the perennial floods in Kaneshie and it’s environs.



During the Dansoman flooding debacle, Different Engineers tried to find a solution but to no avail, until a certain contractor came to fix the canker, till date the people of DC have not experienced flooding again. Am sure the same contractor could help with advice in dealing with the ritual flooding of Kaneshie and its environs.



Fixing the Kaneshie challenge is through an experienced and professional contractor who will help with an action plan to end it once and for all like it did to the Dansoman issue.