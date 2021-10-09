Darkuman roads to experience interruption in traffic flow for one month

File Photo

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that there will be some interruption to flow of traffic within Darkuman and its environs for a period of one month.

The interruption is to allow for GRIDCO to undertake stringing of transmission line conductors across these roads.



A signed statement from the Head Office of the Department of Urban Roads noted that traffic flow would be interrupted from 8:00am to 5:00pm each day effective Monday 11th October, 2021 to Friday 12th November, 2021.



“The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the department of Urban Roads and on behalf of GRIDCO wishes to inform the general public and road users that there will be some interruption to flow of traffic within Darkuman and its environs for a period of one month…”, the statement read.

The roads to be affected include; Osakuman Street and the Korlegon Street.



The Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs, which would be placed at various vantage points during the period.



He took the opportunity to apologize to road users for the inconveniences caused.