DataBank Staff to work remotely over attacks by clients

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Staff of DataBank Ghana have been directed to work from home from December 22, 2022 to January 10, 2023.

This move by the management of the Investment Bank is to protect their workers who are being abused by clients because the Bank is unable to pay them their monies.

In a statement announcing the move, the management indicated that although they have closed down their offices, they will continue to deliver quality services to their clients just like they did during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Acknowledging the times Ghana finds itself in, the bank called on clients to be patient.



