DataBank Staff to work remotely over attacks by clients

Staff of DataBank Ghana have been directed to work from home from December 22, 2022 to January 10, 2023.
This move by the management of the Investment Bank is to protect their workers who are being abused by clients because the Bank is unable to pay them their monies.
In a statement announcing the move, the management indicated that although they have closed down their offices, they will continue to deliver quality services to their clients just like they did during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Acknowledging the times Ghana finds itself in, the bank called on clients to be patient.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Thursday, December 2022, Databank staff across all locations will work remotely until Jan 10, 2023. All digital channels remain open for transactions. Please read more details below.#DatabankGroup https://t.co/lBwXVtGVBk pic.twitter.com/5Lp4Is6sfd— Databank Group (@Databankgroupgh) December 21, 2022
- Ghana's GDP increased by 2.9% - GSS
- Subin MP fumes over continuous 'nonsense' stay of Ken Ofori-Atta in office
- Watch a suspected thief display his dancing skills after being caught in the act
- Organized labour declares indefinite strike over Debt Exchange programme
- LIVESTREAMED: Finance Ministry holds press briefing on economy
- Read all related articles