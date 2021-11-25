Daughter of 'Happy Man' marks first milestone with 3 orphanages

The items donated to the orphanages were worth several thousands of cedis

The daughter of Charger Group President and founder, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey, Belicia Briana Naa Shika Borteley Bortey has celebrated her first birthday in style.

In the company of her mother Mrs Doris Bortey, staff of Charger Group and some family members, the toddler reached out to three Orphanages-Teshie Orphanage Home, Great Mission International Orphanage Home and New Life Nungua Children's Home with assorted items and cash.



The items worth several thousands of cedis included boxes of biscuits, a special birthday cake, bags of rice, boxes of frozen chicken, cases of soft drinks, boxes of instant noodles, cartons of tin tomatoes, packets of toffees and cash.



And explaining what informed the parents' decision to celebrate the daughter's birthday with the less privileged, Mrs Borketey Bortey said "There is no better way to mark her first birthday anniversary than celebrating with the less privileged in our communities. We the parents are givers and we want to inculcate that virtue in her."

Although she is young, and may not understand what we are witnessing today, she will look back one day and draw a lot of lessons from today's gesture."



Heads of the various beneficiary Orphanages expressed gross thanks to the birthday celebrant and the mother for the gesture.



Charger Group Limited are the producers of multiple award-winning drink, Happy Man Bitters.