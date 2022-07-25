David Enu maintained as Ellembelle Presiding Member

Mr. David Enu

Assembly Members of the Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region have overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. David Enu for the second time as the Presiding Member (PM) of the District Assembly.

Fifty (50) out of the fifty-two (52) members of the Assembly who were present voted and Mr. David Enu polled 47 "YES" votes representing 94 percent as against 2 "NO" votes and 1 rejected.



He was a sole candidate who contested for the position.



The election was officiated by the Ellembelle District Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Pearl Klustse during the General Meeting of the Assembly.



The oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy to Mr. David Enu were administered by the Ellembelle Magistrate.



In his acceptance remarks, Mr. David Enu thanked his colleague Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him.



He said his re-election was the sign of unity and development.

"I'm overwhelmed, any institution, it becomes very difficult when going for re-election but today what has happened here, indeed is a sign of unity, a sign of development, I want to bring it to the house that what we have shown today will continue unabated so that in the near future, the whole country, Western Region, our name will be mentioned when it comes to election," he expressed happiness.



He pledged to empower the Area Councils in the District to work effectively.



"We started by doing one or two things for the development of the District Assembly, the first one we did was, we trained our Unit Committee Members, we trained the Assembly Members to form the Area Councils, it is time for us to revamp them for the development of the Ellembelle District Assembly," he stated.



He took the opportunity to appeal to his colleagues and the entire District Assembly to come together as one people to develop the District.



"I want to take this opportunity to bring to the House that there are a whole lot we have to do, we need unity, oneness for such development, without unity, there is nothing that we can do to develop Ellembelle District, so we have to be united to fight for our national cake," he called.



Mr. David Enu promised to discharge his duties without being partisan.

He called on the central government to complete all the abandoned projects in the Ellembelle District.



On his part, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh thanked the Assembly Members for retaining Mr. David Enu as the Presiding Member of the Assembly.



"I'm very happy that for the first time in history of Ellembelle District Assembly, a Presiding Member seeking re-election has obtained 94 percent, this is unprecedented and this tells us that the Assembly Members have seen his good works," he said.



He called on the good people of Ellembelle District to rally behind the Presiding Member to fight for the welfare of the Assembly.



He also pledged to work tirelessly with the Presiding Member of the Assembly to develop the District.