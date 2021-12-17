David Oscar ushers music lovers into Yuletide with 'Allow Me'

David Oscar

Source: Ken Amoah, Contributor

Months after getting the world enthralled with his track “We are the Light” which featured ace reggae act Shasha Marley, David Oscar has dropped another inspiring melody dubbed “Allow Me”.

The celebrated creative artiste, this time, seeks to get music lovers in Ghana and beyond fired up to face 2022 with fresh aspirations via this latest one he calls “Allow me”.



It has become almost non-negotiable for David Oscar to consistently bless our hearts and minds with motivation 360 with his music, as this track, encourages all to stay focused on their dreams as their vision will surely embrace them in all its glory at the set time.



As one of the punchlines in the song declares, “Go with your pace but waste no time,” assures all to stay fixated on their goals until they finally make it.



Being a shining example of what he preaches, “Allow me” subtly mimics David Oscar’s own success story he will someday tell the world.



What better way to end the year through uplifting melodies from an illustrious son of a land synonymous to the haven of peace in West Africa, Ghana.

“Allow me” which was released today, 17th December, 2021 was produced on a unique rhythm by Netherlands based “Gonzalez Lab Beats” and mastered by Eyoh Soundboy.



David Oscar is known for many hit records including, Onyame Womu, Never Give Up ft Epixode, Get There One Day ft Afriyie Wutah among others.



Be inspired as you join the early patrons to enjoy David Oscar’s latest release “Allow Me” in the video below.



