Davina Sheila Mensah bags entrepreneurship award

Chief Executive Officer of Royal Vina Foods, Davina Sheila Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer of Royal Vina Foods, Davina Sheila Mensah has emerged as the Entrepreneur of the Year at the just ended Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) held at the Movempick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The prestigious award was in recognition of her dedication and commitment in building the local production industry as well as being a highly respected advocate for best practices in consuming made in Ghana brands.



Expressing her delightness after receiving the awards on her Instagram handle, Davina Mensah said, she is very grateful to God and the entire Royal Vina team for such a wonderful work done over the year.



According to her, the team has performed wonderfully well since the introduction of the made in Ghana prod into the Ghanaian market.



"Congratulations to the entire team of the Royal Vina Foods and our cherished customers. We won by God's grace", she said.



Davina Sheila Mensah took the opportunity to entreat everyone to keep consuming made in Ghana products and service in order to build a strong and resilient economy for a better future.

" I will like to entreat everyone to keep eating made in Ghana foods for a better economy".



The Youth Excellence Awards (YEA), is an awards scheme which seeks to honor and celebrate outstanding youth in Africa who goes through thick and thin to create positive impact on society in their various field of work.



In attendance were prominent Ghanaian celebrities and public figures in the likes of Bola Ray, who was honoured for his hard work, the French Ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Sophie-AVÉ who also grabbed the Ambassador Of The Year Award.



Davina Sheila Mensah earlier this year won the Entrepreneur of the Year and Royal Vina Foods emerged the Discovery Local Brand of the Year at the Global Business and Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards (GBESA 2021).



Royal Vina food is a food entity that deals in the production of Ghana brown rice, Ghana white rice, Pure honey, brown sugar and coconut oil.