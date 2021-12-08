Day-old baby abandoned at Abura Katayiase

An abandoned day-old baby

Source: GNA

A day-old male baby with its umbilical cord attached, abandoned at the backyard of a residential building at Abura Katayiase in the Central Region, has been retrieved in good condition and being taken care of at the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Health Centre.

Ms. Gladys Dwamena, a retired teacher, whose backyard the baby was dumped, said she heard its cry around 0500 hours Monday.



She said she went to the backyard and saw the baby and quickly alerted her neighbours and later the community.



When the Ghana News Agency visited the Nyankumasi Health Centre on Tuesday, the baby was healthy and being fed with artificial milk.

Mr. Bliss Faatah, the Physician Assistant at the Health Centre, said the day-old baby was brought in with low temperature but after its umbilical cord was dressed his condition had normalised.



DSP Francis Andam, the Assin South District Police Commander, when contacted, confirmed the incidence and said the case was still under investigation.



The baby, he said, would be referred to the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District Social Welfare Unit, for care.