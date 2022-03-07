0
Day-old baby's body retrieved from refuse dump at Lashibi-Klagon

SRA Rubbish Dump.png A file photo to represent the story

Lifeless body of baby found

Report anything suspicious you see - Police urge residents

Investigations launched by police

A day-old baby has been found dead on a refuse dump at Lashibi-Klagon in the Greater Accra Region.

According to an adomonline.com report, the baby was found without any clothes on, but only wrapped in a blood-stained white cloth and dumped on a pile of rubbish.

The incident is believed to have happened over the past weekend.

Mawuli Kelvin Yevu, the Unit Committee Member of the area, said that until the weekend, no such news had been reported in the community.

The report added that the Klagon Divisional police unit has since retrieved the body for autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing, even as the police urges members of the community to report anything suspicious to them.

