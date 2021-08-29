Daylight robbery on Bolga-Walewale highway; robbers bolt with phones, huge cash

The robbery occurred on the Bolgatanga-Walewale road

Some commuters on Bolgatanga-Walewale road have reportedly been robbed at gunpoint at a section of the road between Wulugu and Karimenga.

MyNewsGh.com source who was a victim of the robbery said the armed robbers stopped all cars that were on the road in broad daylight.



Passengers were then asked to hand over their valuables including cash, phones, with one victim losing an amount of GHC4,000 to the armed robbers.



Our source said the robbery incident was close to two Police Barriers but the Police could not risk their lives because they did not have bulletproof vests and had to wait for colleagues who had bulletproof vests.

However, some Military personnel were spotted to have been coming from afar by the armed robbers who halted their robbery and took to their heels.



Although the Military personnel chased them into the bush, they were unable to apprehend them.



Residents of the area and the victims of the robbery have been left in a state of shock by the incident.