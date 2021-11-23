De’lish Restaurant supports #GhanaWebRoadSafety walk

After a tiring walk to interact with and educate drivers and road users, participants of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Walk will wrap up the morning with some sumptuous meals from De’lish restaurant on the 27th of November, 2021.

The GhanaWebRoadSafety walk which will kick-off from the PRESEC bus stop will see staff of GhanaWeb, key stakeholders including the MTTD, DVLA, GPRTU, Korle Bu, Fire Service and NRSA, some celebrities and members of the general public walking through the principal streets of the N4 to interact with road users.



Delish restaurant as part of its efforts to support this worthy cause is supporting the walk with an exciting food package that comes with a variety of delicious meals including assorted noodles, spicy fried rice, banku and tilapia among the lot.



With music, water, snacks and other goodies from sponsors like Verna and Somoco, partakers are assured a refreshing and fun-filled walk which ultimately seeks to educate the public and create more awareness about road safety in the country.



All are invited to join the walk scheduled for coming Saturday. It will start off at 6.am at PRESEC and end at De’lish restaurant at East Legon.







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:

The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and focused on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and the absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Authority, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



About De’lish Restaurant:



De’lish Restaurant serves hot and delicious local and continental meals. De’lish offers its cherished customer sumptuous variety of meals including - grilled chicken, fish fillet with rice, yam & ampesi, banku and tilapia, sandwiches, burgers, Sharwama and salads.

Prices are simply unbeatable. De’lish Restaurant is the preferred destination for fresh, hot and delicious meals. De’lish also offers delivery service as well as FREE WIFI.



Locate De’lish within the GM Plaza, less than a minute drive from the University of Ghana traffic light on the Bawalashie- East Legon road, four blocks from the Ecobank. Call 056 004 4444 or 054 080 0000 for your orders.



Follow us on twitter, facebook and instagram at “Delishghana”



De’lish, Where Taste Means More