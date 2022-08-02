30
Menu
News

Dead Canadian man killed by girlfriend came to Ghana with his son - Relative discloses

Video Archive
Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media went haywire on July 29, 2022, after it was reported that a young lady had stabbed her Canadian boyfriend to death.

Fast forward to August 1, 2022, a relative of the young man killed in cold blood has given certain vital information on the late Prince Osei Kofi.

He was allegedly stabbed in the neck and stomach multiple times by his lover.

According to a middle-aged woman who identified herself as the cousin of the deceased, the late Prince Osei Kofi travelled to Ghana with his son for his late sister's funeral.

She added that he was the only son of his parents and, although he wasn't married, he had children with several women and was always happy to take care of them.

Touching on her cousin's relationship with the suspect, Safina Diamond, she disclosed that her brother ended his relationship with her three years ago.

She alleged the late Prince Osei Kofi was coerced and drugged before his demise when she got to know he was in Ghana.

The suspect, according to reports, was arrested by the Adenta police. She told the police that the act was in self-defense.

Watch the video that has since gone viral:







ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: