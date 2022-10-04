3
Dead whale found at Dansoman

Whale Ashore 2 A photo of the dead mammal

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A sea mammal; a whale, has reportedly been found dead at a Beach in Dansoman.

Photos posted by akokonsafuor on social media platform – Instagram, show that the mammal may have died some time ago, judging from the decolourized carcass that was washed ashore.

It is unclear however what may have caused the death of the mammal.

As of the time of going to press, GhanaWeb had not received nor seen any official communication from authorities on what happened at the beach.

See the photos of the dead mammal below:







EA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
