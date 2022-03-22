Deadline for SIM registration extended to July 31

The deadline for SIM registration has been moved from March 31 to July 31

The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation has announced an extension of the March 31 deadline for the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.



The Ministry in a release dated Tuesday, March 22, 2022, cited the cause of the extension to a myriad of factors including the number of people without a Ghana Card which is the basic requirement.



“‘The SIM registration exercise began on 1st October, 2021 and is expected to end on 31st March, 2022. As at 17th March, 14,091,542 SIM Cards have been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348,532 Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 New SIMs registered. Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them register their SIM cards, it is clear that the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met,” the ministry said.

The release also highlighted efforts to update the SIM Registration Application and the rollout of a self-service app for Ghanaians abroad to also register as some of the reasons for the extension.



“The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has therefore extended the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to 31st July, 2022,” it added.



There had been several calls for the Ministry of Communication and the National Communication Authority to extend the deadline for the exercise.



Some of the reasons that accounted for the calls included the difficulty in acquiring the Ghana Card and the challenges applicants go through at the various registration centers setup by the telecommunication companies.



