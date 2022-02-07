Deadline for relocation of Bole central market traders non-negotiable- Bolewura

Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I)

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has stated that the deadline date for relocating the Bole Central market traders to a temporary place (Soldiers Camp) is non-negotiable.

The Bolewura made this remark to a cross-section of the market traders who called on him at his private residence on 5th February, 2022.



A statement signed by the Bolewura’s Secretary Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey after the visit of the market traders to Bolewura said the Palace of Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) rejected the plea of the market traders not to be moved due to reasons such as they having undermined the directive of Bolewura by boldly stepping foot at his private residence for such a plea and the Market traders having failed to use the proper channels of communication.



The statement further said the core objective of the palace is the promotion of development in all forms and that the words of the Paramount Chief is final and cannot be challenged by anyone.



Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey in his statement said the directives of the Bolewura issued on 3rd February, 2022 still hold and in full force and these directives says all market women at the Bole Central Market must relocate to ‘Soldiers Camp’ on or before 25th February, 2022 for the construction works to begin; demolition exercise shall be supervise by Soldiers and anyone who got his property demolished after the deadline date will not be compensated and that the Bole Central market will be temporary closed on 28th February, 2022

The directive further said there is no more place for anyone who refused to relocate to soldiers camp before 25th February, 2022.



It would be recalled that a first statement signed by the Secretary of the Bolewura Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey on Thursday 3rd February, 2022 indicated that the Bole District Assembly has secured funding for the construction of Bole Central Market.



The leadership of the Bole District Assembly have expressed its readiness to relocate traders at the Central Business District of old Bole central market in a smooth and peaceful manner and that relocation of traders from the Bole Central market therefore commences on February 25th, 2022.



The traders are to relocate to temporal structures at an area on the Bole to Techiman road called ‘Soldiers Camp’ to enable the reconstruction works of the market project to begin.