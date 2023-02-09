Deal with ambiguities in West Hills Mall case – Kumador to police

The location where the fatal incident happened

A security consultant Richard Kumador has faulted the Ghana Police Service over what he describes as discrepancies in reports surrounding the death of a 32-year-old man Shadrack Arloo at the West-Hills Mall in Accra.

This follows a police autopsy report conducted on February 7, 2023, on the body of the deceased which indicated that Shadrack died from Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.



The Police Pathologist retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene.



The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties.



However, this contradicts the stands of the deceased family as they serve notice to pursue further action if the Police do not open investigations into the matter.

Speaking to Starr News the security consultant said that the police must clear the ambiguities surrounding the case.



“There have been several contradictions in what the police say and what the general public says particularly from taking statements and certain dealings by the Police. The issue has been that communication, report writing and the way the reports are presented is full of ambiguity.



“That is where the contradictions are coming from. We will urge the police to be precise, to be accurate and to provide high-level customer service to the general public who are key stakeholders when it comes to crime prevention. Until we are able to do that, we are going to have many of these cases. The West Hills Mall one is a typical case and everyone is looking up to the police to deliver,” Mr. Kumador stated.