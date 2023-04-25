Deal with galamsey in your constituency – Frimpong-Boateng tells Oppong Nkrumah

Prof Frimpong-Boateng and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Former Minister of Science, Environment, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has advised Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to focus on dealing with illegal mining in his constituency.

In the report he presented to the Chief of Staff in March 2021, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused Oppong Nkrumah of bringing some journalists together to plan and bring him down while he served as Chairman of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



But the Information Minister has vehemently refuted allegations against him by the former Minister.



He described them as completely false adding that despite being utterly disappointed by the claims he forgives the former minister.



“Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen. I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him.

“I trust that in the coming months and years, he will reflect deeply upon his own actions and comments which have led to his challenges. He should kindly leave me out of his personal fights. I am utterly disappointed but I forgive him.”



According to Oppong Nkrumah, the meeting Prof. Frimpong-Boateng referenced was a Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) event, jointly organised with the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting which he attended.



He insisted that the meeting was not to oust anybody from the government.



But Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in his latest statement relating the issue maintained that his claims are true.