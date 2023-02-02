Deal with police misconduct allegations to restore public confidence – Adib Saani to IGP

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

A security analyst, Adib Saani has urged the police administration and IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to deal with allegations against the service.

His calls come on the back of the Ghana Police Service in a press release dated January 31, 2023 explaining a viral video in which a female who identifies herself as Perpetual Didier alleges that the action of a Police Officer has caused the death of her brother.



According to the police, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced investigation into the allegation and has contacted Madam Perpetual Didier to assist the investigation.



Commenting on the allegations on Starr News, Mr. Saani indicated that the only way the police can neutralize that is to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that it is as transparent as possible.



The security analyst further warned that if such allegations should continue it will “negate the gains that have been made in the past by the Police administration.

“We need to be very careful when addressing allegations such as this knowing what happened with the case of so-called Dr. Patrick Asiedu. But that notwithstanding if there is anything to go by, it is disturbing. The Police would have to live by the statement they issued promising to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



“Thanks to social media there is some degree of accountability. You don’t have to be a powerful figure in society to be heard. When something happens you just pick a phone and you are able to get the message out there. However, the fear is some abusing it and engaging in all manner of lies or all manner of narratives that don’t present a true picture of what really transpired.



He continued: “But that notwithstanding, issues of this nature result in more and more Ghanaians losing confidence in the police. When IGP Dampare took over, his arrest of some notable Ghanaians restored a lot of confidence in the work of the police. We realized that IGP Dampare is a no-nonsense man.



Mr. Saani added that whoever is found culpable in the allegation should be dealt with according to the law.